Port Macquarie News

RDAMNC recommend opening homes to flatmates to help alleviate housing crisis

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
August 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the public were able to attend the Our Spaces screening at Majestic Cinemas in Port Macquarie on Thursday (26 August). Picture by Emily Walker

Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) hosted a screening of film Our Spaces to showcase options locals can take to help address the housing shortages on Thursday night (August 25).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.