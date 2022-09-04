The beauty of images and light is part of the joy of painting for Port Macquarie artist Max Hillier.
His recently completed mural celebrates Marine Rescue Port Macquarie and its volunteers' community contribution.
Advertisement
The artwork, the largest and most complex of Mr Hillier's murals, features cameos of radio crew, fundraisers and boat crew, along with boats, rescues and training.
Mr Hillier sourced photographs by unit members as inspiration.
It took about five weeks of preparation, designing, painting and then placing the mural on the wall at the Marine Rescue Port Macquarie boatshed.
The project included about a fortnight of intensive painting day and night.
Mr Hillier joined Marine Rescue Port Macquarie as a volunteer about 18 months ago, drawn by a love of boats and an interest in being active in the community.
The mural is Mr Hillier's contribution to making the boatshed complete, as work was needed after the flood, and is a thank you and celebration of Marine Rescue's work and volunteers.
"There are over 220 volunteers in Port Macquarie helping to save lives on the water, and this is represented in the mural, with fundraisers, radio operators and service people undergirding the operations of the boat crew and vessels," he said.
Port Macquarie Marine Rescue unit commander Greg Davies described the mural as "absolutely inspirational".
"It tells the story of our unit," he said. "It is something all our members are very proud of and absolutely love."
Mr Hillier had a career as a graphic designer after attending art school at what is now Curtin University in Western Australia.
He stepped up his painting efforts about 25 years ago.
"I love the beauty of images and light and the challenge of doing something I haven't done before and getting excited by seeing a really good result," Mr Hillier said.
"I love the gesture of brushstrokes and the casual placement of colour that makes it suddenly work."
Other works include murals at Laurieton and Rollands Plains, which were completed for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council as a thank you to firefighters after the bushfires.
Mr Hillier has won portrait and landscape prizes in Port Macquarie Art Society's Easter Art Competition.
He has previously entered the Archibald Prize with a portrait of Port Macquarie resident Kerry Medway and another painting of Miss Patricia from television series Romper Room.
Advertisement
Mr Hillier hopes to stage an exhibition to showcase his recent work.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.