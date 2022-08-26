'Not insignificant': man gets jail time for stolen credit card shopping spree

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to at least six months in jail after he stole a credit card and went on a shopping spree at Settlement City in April this year.
Deon Anthony Styles, 49, pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtain property by deception, steal property in dwelling-house and larceny.
Advertisement
He appeared via audio visual link for sentencing in Port Macquarie Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on August 24.
Sometime between 9pm on April 6 and 9am on April 7, 2022, Styles entered a garage of a unit on Lord Street, Port Macquarie. He opened the victim's unlocked vehicle and took the victim's wallet, including a credit card and personal cards, court documents show.
He also removed navigation equipment from the vehicle.
The 49-year-old left behind an empty bottle of alcohol before leaving the premises with the stolen items.
Bank statements from the victim's credit card show the card was then used at Flynn's Beach Bottle Shop at 7am on April 7 to purchase alcohol and cigarettes which totalled $61.
Styles then attended Settlement City Shopping Centre at 9am where he made three transactions at Big W with the stolen credit card, totalling $251.55.
The card was then used at the tobacconist in Settlement City in two transactions for $123.95 at 9.12am.
At 9.19am Styles entered the clothing shop Connor located in Settlement City and made a purchase of $100.
The shopping spree continued at City Beach, with the 49-year-old purchasing a number of items totaling $153.98.
All transaction times and amounts matched the victim's credit card statement.
DNA evidence from the discarded alcohol bottle left at the victim's premises also matched Styles' DNA.
Police issued an arrest warrant for the 49-year-old.
In a separate incident on April 19, 2022, at around 4pm Styles entered the Lake Innes Coles supermarket and stole items to the value of approximately $620.
The duty manager of the supermarket noticed Styles placing a number of items in his backpack and cooler bag.
He then observed the 49-year-old walking straight through the check-out area without attempting to pay for the items. He then placed the cooler bag down, which contained some items, before leaving the premises with his backpack.
The manager picked up the cooler bag and discovered the contents were items from the store.
The police attended and viewed the store's CCTV footage. Styles was identified by police as being the perpetrator.
Advertisement
The 49-year-old has been held on remand since he was arrested for all three charges relating to the two separate incidents on June 16.
In her sentencing remarks on August 24, Magistrate Darcy described the offences as "not insignificant".
"The steal property in dwelling is not an insignificant matter," she said.
"It involved you going into a garage where someone had parked their car. You opened the car and removed a wallet and a credit card which you then used across Flynn's Beach and Settlement City to buy a number of items.
"You also removed portable navigation equipment which the victim used for work."
Magistrate Darcy said the incident would have created stress for the victim after he discovered his card was being used to purchase items "all around Settlement City".
Advertisement
"In relation to the [Lake Innes Coles] matter, a number of the items were recovered but it was not an insignificant amount of items that you took, or attempted to take, from Coles," Magistrate Darcy said.
"You told community corrections that you were stealing to support your drug habit, which is not an excuse but may provide some explanation as to why you committed the offences."
Magistrate Darcy took into account Styles' early plea of guilty when handing down the sentence, but said he is a "medium to high risk of re-offending".
For the steal from property in dwelling-house charge, the 49-year-old has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months, which will be backdated to June 16.
For the dishonestly obtain property by deception and larceny charges, he has been sentenced to three months in prison.
Styles will be eligible for release on December 15.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.