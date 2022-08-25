An 18-year-old Port Macquarie man who spat at police officers after crashing his car has been fined and placed on a conditional release order.
Daniel James Blunt pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, assaulting and intimidating police officers and possessing a prohibited drug.
He appeared in Port Macquarie Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on August 24.
"This isn't a very good way to start adulthood with this type of offence on your record," Magistrate Darcy said in her sentencing remarks.
Court documents show that around 1am on May 25, 2022, members of the public spotted a vehicle on John Oxley Drive, Port Macquarie which was being driven in a dangerous manner.
A member of the public saw the vehicle at Thrumster's McDonald's and contacted police as the vehicle was damaged and the driver appeared to be intoxicated.
Police arrived at the location at 1.20am and began patrolling along John Oxley Drive where they noticed scrape marks on the road.
The officers came across a silver commodore with smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle.
They spoke with the 18-year-old driver, asking what had happened.
Blunt became argumentative with the two police officers and got out of the car before reaching back in to try and put something down his pants.
He became increasingly aggressive and attempted to walk away from police. When police stopped him, he continued to resist and said, "I will f****** kill you c***", before spitting at the officers.
The police gained control of the 18-year-old and put him in handcuffs before locating a small ceramic jar containing a leafy substance which had a strong cannabis smell.
Blunt was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he tested positive to alcohol.
The 18-year-old continued to resist police at the station and attempted to headbutt officers.
Police also discovered Blunt held a learner driver licence.
Magistrate Darcy said she took into account Blunt's age and his plea of guilty at an early opportunity, when handing down his sentence.
However, she did note the seriousness of the offences.
"You weren't entitled to drive a vehicle without someone with you on May 25 and you weren't allowed to have any alcohol in your system," she said.
"Members of the public were concerned as to your manner of driving because an anonymous person approached the police and told them the vehicle you were driving was driving in this fashion."
Magistrate Darcy said the more serious offences were the assault and intimidation towards police officers.
"Police came across the vehicle after there had been an apparent accident and when they asked you what was going on, you immediately became belligerent to them, made threats to the officers, spat at them and attempted to hide the cannabis," she said.
"Your blood alcohol was relatively low, but as a learner driver you have to have a zero level of alcohol in your system."
Blunt pleaded guilty to four charges and has been given a combination of fines and a conditional release order.
"In relation to the assault police officers you are convicted and placed on a conditional release order to be on good behaviour for the next 12 months," Magistrate Darcy said.
For the PCA charge he has been fined $200 and disqualified from driving for six months.
For intimidating police officers, Blunt has been fined $400. He has also been fined a further $400 for driving while suspended.
For possessing a prohibited drug, the 18-year-old has been convicted with no penalty.
