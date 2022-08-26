'Would have been arrested at some point': man sentenced over school break-in

A Port Macquarie man who broke into a local high school with the intent to steal has been sentenced to at least four months in jail.
Colin Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to break and enter dwelling-house with intent to steal after he broke into Mackillop College, Port Macquarie, earlier this year.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of "being a person convicted of indictable offence did break and enter with intent".
Jones appeared via video link before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court for sentencing on August 24.
Court documents show that between 3.39pm and 4.20pm on June 13, 2022, the 25-year-old attended Mackillop College on Ocean Drive, Port Macquarie, and gained access to a room of the science block which activated the alarm system.
Jones proceeded to open drawers and cupboards before entering two more rooms and activating the alarm a second time.
At around 4.16pm a security guard arrived and re-set the alarms.
The security guard saw Jones shaking windows and trying to open doors. He called out to Jones, who was startled and ran from the scene.
The security guard followed, but did not see the 25-year-old again. He did, however, locate a mobile phone and shoe that had been dropped by Jones.
At around 12pm the following day (June 14) Jones attended Port Macquarie Police Station where he admitted to the break and enter offence and told police he was looking for money to steal.
He was subsequently arrested.
Magistrate Georgina Darcy said in her sentencing remarks on August 24 that Jones "would have been arrested at some point".
"I hear what you've told your lawyer as to why you committed the offence and that is because you want to go back to jail," she said.
"It's difficult to reconcile that explanation with your conduct that you displayed when you ran off when the security guard approached you.
"Ultimately you did hand yourself into police the next day, so perhaps that was the point when you decided you wanted to go back to jail."
Magistrate Darcy said the offence at the local high school can "cause great inconvenience and expense to the school when someone breaks in".
"Fortunately, there's no evidence before the court that there was any loss or damage and it appears the security guard effectively caught you in the act," she said.
"The other offence is due to you being convicted of this type of offence before."
Magistrate Darcy said Jones appears to have "limited insight into the impact" of his actions.
"It's my view that only a sentence of full-time imprisonment is appropriate."
Jones has been sentenced to nine months in prison for the break and enter offence, with a non-parole period of four months and backdated to June 14.
For the charge relating to "being a person convicted of indictable offence did break and enter with intent" he has been sentenced to three months in prison, which will expire on September 13.
Jones will be eligible for release on October 13.
