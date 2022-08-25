He is the man that has managed to steer Port Macquarie Pirates into an Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union first grade grand final - something that hasn't happened since 2015.
And now Cameron Gray is 80 minutes away from being the first man since 2013 to have led the Pirates to premiership glory.
He does, however, remain fully aware of the challenge his team faces when they tackle perennial grand finalists Hastings Valley Vikings in the season decider on Saturday at Oxley Oval.
His pre-season appointment raised a few eyebrows after it became apparent the shift away from what the club had previously done was in full swing. First grade coaches had previously been around the club for many years.
Gray preferred to play down the role he has played this season - his first in charge at the club - although there is little doubt the changes he had to make have worked.
"Some players had got comfortable, so that was one thing I aimed to change up because I don't suffer fools too well or poor performances," he said.
"When I got that from a couple of players that were established - who were arguably some of our better and senior players - they were moved on to 'reggies' (reserve grade) quite quickly.
"I don't know about having the 'Midas touch', I was just bringing simplicity really."
The Wellington product said it was important for him to not only get his message across, but for the players to buy into it.
And while it took a while, the club is now beginning to reap the rewards. They had to become comfortable being uncomfortable.
"In all walks of life in order to get ahead sometimes you've got to go backwards, take a good, hard, long look in the mirror and then re-establish yourself," Gray said.
"To their credit a couple of boys have done that, particularly the guys that are fairly crucial to us on Saturday. They've heeded the lessons and responded which is pleasing."
Pirates last appeared in a grand final in 2015 where they went down 5-0 to the Vikings despite hammering the tryline for the last five minutes.
But should they go one step further on Saturday, Gray said it could be seen as a new dawn for the club.
"From what I can gather a few years ago [Pirates] were on the brink of not fielding a first grade team," he said.
"It's already a proud club, but it's well-documented the last decade has been pretty lean in terms of results, but we're looking to turn that around on Saturday."
On the other side of the equation is a Hastings Valley side who will appear in their eighth-straight grand final.
There are a number of familiar faces who will trot out onto Oxley Oval including Adam Mccormack, Lyndon Gale, Jeremy Segol and coach Hamish Mccormack.
But Tyla Murvai, Charlie Freeman, Oscar Maleli, Dave Kennedy and Matt Fieldsend will all play in their first top-grade season-decider.
Mccormack knows the premiership won't be handed to them.
"Across the park everyone's got to be on, that's how grand finals are won," he said.
"You're 1-15 and then anyone that comes onto the field after that have all got to be firing on all cylinders. Nothing ever comes to you easy on grand final day."
The coach said the most important last-minute message he will drill into his side is to enjoy the day and keep a calm head.
"You can't let the game beat you and you've got to try and keep your head as much as possible and not buy into outside noise before the game kicks off," he said.
"You've got to take it in your stride and give everything you possibly can."
First grade kicks off at 3.15pm.
