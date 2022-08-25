It's the taste of first grade that Luke Banks and Cayden Briscoe had during the season that Hastings Valley Vikings hope will lead them to under-18 premiership glory.
The Vikings haven't won an under-18 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union title since 2007, but the class of 2022 provides them with arguably their best chance in many years.
Advertisement
A large number of the team will progress into senior football come full-time on Saturday.
Coach Mick Aldridge admitted it had provided an added sense of motivation ahead of their grand final clash with minor premiers Kempsey.
"They're jumping out of their skin for this one and for a lot of them, this is the end of their junior journey," he said.
"A large portion of them have been playing for the club for the last six years and from next year, they will move on into senior football.
"It's a very big day for them."
Standing between the Vikings and their first under-18 premiership in more than a decade are the undefeated Cannonballs.
But Hastings Valley won't be daunted by the prospect after the last two games between the two teams had been decided by a point.
They had an impromptu practice run last weekend when Briscoe landed a penalty goal after the siren to hand the Vikings a 15-12 win over Port Macquarie.
And while the coach may not have many fingernails left come full-time, he had confidence his team would still get the job done.
"I hope it doesn't get down to that this weekend, but I'm confident if it does get down that far the boys will have the patience and resolve to bring the trophy home," Aldridge said.
Part of the key to success will be the knowledge and experience both Banks and Briscoe have gained from their stints in the top grade.
"I think they will have learned that you need to have patience and the game can't be won by one player; the whole team needs to perform and do their job which makes it a great team," the coach said.
"They have come back to the 18s and shown the boys the skills they have learned [in first grade]. They've learned about structure and the importance of all the little things that add up in a game."
Aldridge said both players led by example and their on-field performances are only matched by what they're doing at training and everywhere else.
But he was also aware the key was keeping calm in a high-pressure situation.
"If we play panic football [Kempsey] will get away with the game, but if we're patient, play to our structure and our game plan that we have, I believe we'll come away with it on Saturday."
Advertisement
Kick-off is at 11am at Oxley Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.