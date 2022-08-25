Satisfaction with a smile Advertising Feature

Success comes from a willingness to work hard, no matter what life throws your way, says Ben Wilson, franchisee of Mister Minit.

"A smile is one of the easiest things I can do to turn a bad day around. I try to remember that everyone deserves a smile, no matter how rough my day might be," says Ben.

Ben worked at Mister Minit Settlement City for 12 years before taking on the franchise in 2017. This week he will be opening a new Mister Minit shop in Port Central.

Community Support: Mister Minit also has an alliance with KIDSAFE to help communicate the dangers of button batteries if swallowed.

"I've worked in the Port Macquarie community for more than 12 years now, and in that time, I've learned that the problems brought to me at Mister Minit aren't always straightforward," says Ben.

"We are a household service business and what fuels my passion is knowing that I can help solve a problem that the customer thought couldn't be fixed.

"Seeing the smile on their face as they leave my shop knowing that their issue has been solved is what motivates me to keep doing more," says Ben.

Their services include:

Shoe repairs care

Key cutting

Engraving and giftware

Watch repairs and battery replacement

Car keys and garage remotes

Sharpening

"I am proud to have Kris, Josh and Colin on my team. I am lucky to have such an amazing team supporting me and I know we will continue to be successful together.

"At Mister Minit, we're always aiming higher. To meet our high standards we offer a wide range of services with While u Wait and While u Shop service times. We also partner with some great worldwide brands.

"We have a huge range of speciality Energizer batteries that come with a one and two-year warranty. Our house keys come from one of the best manufacturing plants in the world, SILCA in Italy. The quality comes in the torsion strength and materials used at manufacturing and comes with a lifetime warranty.

"With Father's Day coming up our personalisation and engraving services are very popular ways to make a gift something unique and extra special. We can even engrave Dad's favourite bottle of whiskey.