Endless achievements for mountain bike rider Tom Jenkins

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
September 2 2022 - 5:00am
A recent sponsorship from Fox Factory Australia has opened up more opportunities for Tom Jenkins. Picture by Emily Walker

Tom Jenkins consistently makes the podium for mountain biking competitions, has received a Parliamentary mention for his achievements, and just this year received sponsorship from Fox Factory Australia with the opportunity to compete internationally next year.

