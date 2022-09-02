Tom Jenkins consistently makes the podium for mountain biking competitions, has received a Parliamentary mention for his achievements, and just this year received sponsorship from Fox Factory Australia with the opportunity to compete internationally next year.
And he's only 16 years old.
Advertisement
The young achiever first got into mountain bike riding at the age of 10 and began racing at fourteen.
"It all just started when I jumped on a pushbike just pedaling around for fun then just watching some stuff on TV and thought it might be fun to try," he said.
"It's just a welcoming environment."
In recent years mountain bike riding has seen an increase in popularity with clubs reporting an increase in interest.
Jollynose Mountain Bike Park group president Mick Fullbrook said he definitely noticed an increase in popularity with more parks available to the public.
"It's more young [people] with their Dads that come out," he said.
"We have social rides on Thursday night and we get about 70 people.
We've got older folks in their seventies all the way down to...little kids."
Mr Fullbrook even remembers when Tom first started at Jollynose.
"There were some better riders than Tommy at the time and they've just sort of put him under their wing and he's gotten better and better as time's gone on," he said.
"He's Dad is a champion and he's been taking him everywhere.
You name it, they've been racing it."
Nearly every weekend Tom and his father Peter Jenkins travel for the rising star to compete in mountain bike competitions.
Mr Jenkins estimates that by the end of this year, the duo would have spent 34 out of 52 weekends away competing.
"It's just full on but he's getting the success at the moment and we're sort of wanting him to compete more and more," he said.
Sponsorship from Fox Factory Australia has eased travel and allowed he pair to explore further opportunities.
"That's one less worry we've got knowing that we can go to those events that are a little bit further away from home that we wouldn't have normally considered going to," Mr Jenkins said.
Advertisement
The sponsorship has also helped with other expenses like repairs.
Mountain bike equipment doesn't come cheap.
Specialised bikes can cost over $1,2000 alone.
Mr Fullbrook recommends that beginners test the trails with a cheaper bike before investing.
"If they're still staying to it, then go out and buy something decent," he said.
Advertisement
Weekends tend to be busy for the father son duo who often travel Thursday or Friday to attend competitions, sometimes travelling between two separate events on the same weekend.
For Tom, the long hours are worth it.
"It's definitely good to see the work I'm putting in on and off the bike is coming to light when I go and race away on the weekends," he said.
"It definitely helps having supporting parents that help you get away to races."
If others are interested in trying the sport, both Tom and his father recommend having a go at the trails at Wayne Richards park and Lake Jollynose where there are social rides every Thursday afternoon.
Mr Jenkins advice to young riders is to just enjoy the sport.
Advertisement
"Don't put pressure on yourself to go really fast before your ready and don't get too hung up on the sponsorship side of things," he said.
"Just have fun"
Tom will be competing this weekend at the National Schools Championship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.