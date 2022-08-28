The call has gone out for community feedback on what people love about the area's parks, sporting fields and recreation spaces and what can be improved.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is seeking input as it reviews the Recreation Action Plan to develop a new recreational roadmap into the future.
Lakewood resident Ian McCarthy said there was a desperate need for more updated fish cleaning tables, and in some areas, a need for bigger wharves to fish from.
Mr McCarthy said he enjoyed being outdoors and fishing.
Port Macquarie resident Tracy Byrne would like more outdoor facilities for teenagers.
"Besides walking, fishing and swimming, there is not that much for them to do," she said.
Ms Byrne said the addition of the Port Macquarie skate park was awesome. She said Port Macquarie was a beautiful place.
Tourists from Melbourne, Daniel and Hannah Forde and their 13-month old daughter Polly, made the most of the outdoors during a two night stay in the Camden Haven.
"We enjoyed walking along the river and it is nice there are spots to sit down," Ms Forde said.
They would like a farmers' market along the river at North Haven and more dog-friendly areas as their pooch Bane was along for the visit.
People have until September 11 to provide feedback to the council about recreation spaces.
The review of the Recreation Action Plan will inform the collaborative development of a new plan from 2023 to 2028 that reflects the updated priorities, wants and needs of the community during a period of high population growth and social change.
The plan is a guiding document that provides a framework for council's recreation planning through immediate, short and medium term actions.
Council's group manager of community Lucilla Marshall said community input would help the council understand how and where recreation opportunities existed and what areas needed development.
"With vast tracts of playgrounds, parks, reserves, sporting facilities, pathways and open spaces - we're inviting our community to share their feedback on what they love and what they'd like to see developed in the future," she said.
"We know our environment is a major drawcard for residents, and our intention is to build upon our natural surroundings with spaces made for people, ones that contribute to the health of our residents and our region's social fabric."
A key consideration in the plan's development is balancing the needs of sport and recreation clubs and groups involved in active recreation, with the needs of community members that need improvements for passive recreation.
An online survey and interactive map are available on the council's Have Your Say portal. There will also be an online information session and pop-up sessions.
Feedback gathered throughout the consultation period will contribute to an updated plan, which we be placed on exhibition later in 2022.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
