Help shape the future of recreation spaces in Port Macquarie-Hastings

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 28 2022 - 6:00pm
Lakewood resident Ian McCarthy says the area needs more updated fish cleaning tables. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The call has gone out for community feedback on what people love about the area's parks, sporting fields and recreation spaces and what can be improved.

