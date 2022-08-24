The inability to all be on the same page has proved problematic for the Port Macquarie Sharks throughout a large portion of their 2022 Group 3 rugby league first grade campaign.
It's why they're facing a potential elimination final a week early when they head to Kempsey on Saturday for a last-round clash with Macleay Valley.
Assistant coach David Geary admitted they only had themselves to blame.
"With some of the players' attitudes, I think we've probably overachieved to be honest," he said.
A loss to the Mustangs followed by a Wingham Tigers win over Port City in Wingham will eliminate the Sharks from the 2022 premiership race.
A win, however, will see the Sharks progress to a first-week finals clash with Forster-Tuncurry on September 3.
"I think half the team would like it another way (and) I know we'd rather be higher up the table and not have to worry about this weekend," Geary said.
"But at the moment I think only half of our team really care.
"I feel sorry for some of the guys in the team that 'rip in' at every training session and in every game, but there are some other guys in the team that don't really care."
The Sharks attitude has been questioned numerous times already this season by coach James Kelly and Geary doubled down on it.
"Commitment from the players (has been the most disappointing)," he said.
"Discipline and the will to win or the will to do the things that you need to do to win (have been missing). A lot of players have thought [winning] was just going to come easily."
A lack of effort by a number of players has also been witnessed in a number of matches and Geary conceded there had been some shortcuts taken.
It's why they're in the position they are in.
"I want to get through to semis, all the other coaches want to get through to semis and the majority of the players want to get through to the semis, but if we don't we've only got ourselves to blame," he said.
