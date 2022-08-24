Lake Cathie volunteers have banded together to help ensure koalas can be seen in the wild for years to come.
Lake Cathie Landcare received 26 koala trees as a donation from a resident and volunteers decided to plant the trees near the Lake Cathie Community Centre.
The planting effort took place on Wednesday, August 24 where Lake Cathie Landcare volunteers were helped by residents who are passionate about helping koalas.
Sandy Wynn has lived in Lake Cathie for 20 years.
She said she bought her house after seeing a female koala and joey in the backyard.
"I remember thinking 'oh I like this'," she said.
Lake Cathie Landcare volunteer Mick Privett said it's important to keep planting trees to help the endangered species, given the amount of development happening on the Mid North Coast.
"The poor old koalas have got nowhere to go," he said.
Sandy said Lake Cathie residents will be lucky if koalas survive, due to the region's population growth.
Sandy used to see at least three koalas on her daily walks, but said it's become rare to see any now.
"There were so many when I came here in 2002," she said.
Lake Cathie Landcare president Peter Fitzroy said he was proud of the volunteer effort behind the tree planting.
"Everyone is talking about how hard it is to find volunteers but we don't seem to have the same problem, so it's great," he said.
Peter said it's difficult to find a balance between conflicting land use priorities, such as development and the environment.
He said volunteer action can help alleviate the impact development has on the environment.
Peter is also president of Hastings Landcare, which has been successful in receiving grant funding to provide koala refuges, create koala corridors and improve the environment for native species at farm properties.
"It's been very successful," he said.
