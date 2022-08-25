Port Macquarie News

Kate Shelton tells fishing enthusiasts where the best spot is to wet a line

By Kate Shelton
Updated August 26 2022 - 12:13am, first published August 25 2022 - 2:00am
This week's photo is courtesy of Ned Kelly's Bait n Tackle of Adam Janowski with a ripper Mulloway weighing in at 27.6kg

On the beaches there have been decent catches of bream and quality tailor, particularly on the North Shore and pilchards have been the pick of the bait. Fish the run-in tide on dark or first light in the morning for the best results. Juvenile mulloway are still prolific around Lake Cathie entrance and around Diamond Head beach.

