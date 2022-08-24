Port Macquarie News

Port City Breakers defence cracks late as Old Bar Pirates snatch last-second Group 3 rugby league draw

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:33am
Richie Roberts. Picture: Lighthouse Sports Photography

Old Bar fullback Taye Cochrane helped the Pirates snatch a last-second 22-all draw with Port City in Port Macquarie on Tuesday night.

