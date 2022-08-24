Old Bar fullback Taye Cochrane helped the Pirates snatch a last-second 22-all draw with Port City in Port Macquarie on Tuesday night.
The Pirates had led 16-4 just before halftime before the Breakers scored three converted tries to take a 22-16 lead with 10 seconds to go.
That was before Cochrane stepped up and scored under the sticks as the siren sounded.
It handed the Breakers their second draw in four weeks following a bruising 18-all encounter with Forster-Tuncurry on July 30.
Port City captain-coach Richie Roberts said a slow start was again problematic for his side.
"We'll take it, but that's twice we've had really bad starts and [managed to grind] our way back in and got lucky to get away with a draw," he said.
"(But) it just goes to show if we can grind with better discipline, who knows what we're capable of."
When interchange utility Cody Fisher scored for the Breakers with five minutes remaining, they thought they had found a way to win.
But the Pirates had other ideas.
"We took the lead, but then we couldn't hold them out," Roberts said.
"We know what we're capable of, it's just a matter of doing it with better discipline. We can't afford to give teams a head-start in the semis."
Roberts felt Old Bar would be "filthy" not to have taken all the competition points after arriving at Regional Stadium with one of their strongest available sides.
"They might have been banking on us not turning up and trying to beat us, so I think they'll be a bit filthy not to get the win," he said.
"Both teams were up for it, it was a really good game."
Port City hope to welcome back Jarrod Robbins, Nick Smith and Chris Piper for their final-round clash with Wingham on Saturday.
But Roberts has a few selection headaches.
"I'm kind of torn," he said.
"I want to take my best side down to Wingham on Saturday and try and go through undefeated, but I also want to give a couple a rest for the big game against Old Bar next weekend.
"We'll assess who's available and go from there."
Old Bar and Port City will now meet in the major semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday, September 4. Forster-Tuncurry will tackle either Port Macquarie or Wingham at Tuncurry on Saturday, September 3.
