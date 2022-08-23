Port Macquarie News
Thunderstorm and hail warning for Mid North Coast: SES

By Newsroom
Updated August 23 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:55am
Thunderstorm and hail warning for Mid North Coast

The State Emergency Service (SES) is advising Mid-North Coast residents to be aware of the risk of severe thunderstorms for Tuesday, August 23.

