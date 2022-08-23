Port Macquarie News

Councillor's report on Illaroo Road coastal erosion labelled 'absurd'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
August 23 2022
Illaroo Road was not identified as a NSW location of significant coastal at the NSW Coastal Conference. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Lake Cathie residents have been left frustrated after a report presented to council suggested Illaroo Road is not a coastal erosion "hot spot".

