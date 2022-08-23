Veterans cricket set to return to the Mid North Coast in August

Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket will host an over-70s cricket tournament at Gloucester to begin the 2022/23 season.
A strong group of teams will play over two days on Monday August 29 and Tuesday August 30 at Gloucester number 1 and 2 ovals and Rec Centre.
Tournament organiser Russ Harris from MNC Vet's cricket had hoped Gloucester's third turf wicket at Cook Park would be available to host games on August 29 and 30.
Central Coast, Newcastle Lord Taverners, Quirindi/New England and Tamworth, along with two Mid North Coast teams will compete.
Mid North Coast Veterans Cricket entered two teams in the over-70s 2022 state championship held at Tuggerah in April.
The Mid North Coast Division 1 team are the current state champions after defeating Port Jackson (Sydney), Monaro (ACT) and Newcastle Lord Taverners.
The team led by Ken Ogilvie from Wauchope said that all players contributed strongly over the 3 days at the state championships.
The Mid North Coast Div. 1 team will defend its title in October at Coffs Harbour. Quirindi/ New England won the Division 2 State Title at Tuggerah.
Veterans Cricket is the fastest growing senior sport in Australia. Mid North Coast Vets's Cricket Association has 150 registered players representing the five age divisions: over 50's, 55's, 60's, 65's and 70's.
The most "experienced" Mid North Coast player is in his early 80's. Doug Crowell (Tamworth) will be in action in Gloucester. Doug, aged 92, is one of Australia's most experienced Vet's cricketers.
There are a number of players over the age of 80 playing in the Gloucester carnival.
Players from the 6 teams competing in Gloucester have represented Australia Vet's Cricket. Warren MacWilliams (Mid North Coast), John Fryer, Ian Hodge and Phil Smith (Newcastle Lord Taverners), Gordon Ives (Central Coast) and Peter Boyd (Tamworth) have worn the green and gold.
The majority of players coming to the Gloucester carnival have represented NSW at either national championships or the popular "State of Origin" contests against Queensland.
Ken Ogilvie (Mid North Coast) is captain of the NSW over 70's State Division 2 team for the National Titles in Launceston in November this year.
The quality of the cricketer's coming to Gloucester is very high as will be the standard of cricket played.
Mr Harris said they appreciated the effort and work being put in by the Gloucester community to support veterans cricket.
"In particular I would like to thank Peter Relf for his assistance in organising this event, Ken (Swampy) Garland for his wicket preparation and the Gloucester Parks & Gardens manager Ian Jackson and his team from Mid Coast Council for ensuring the cricket facilities are in beautiful condition.
"I have experienced the Gloucester wickets in recent years and they are always well prepared, playing hard and fast."
We thank the community of Gloucester for hosting this tournament and we plan for an annual event".
