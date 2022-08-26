Get set to make a splash - a Port Macquarie park is going to become a water wonderland.
Livvi's Place at Westport Park will undergo the dramatic transformation, with work to start later this year.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson said the upgrade is set to be completed by March, 2023.
Council plans show the development is an expansion on the existing playground and will include water play, new play experiences, shade, picnic shelter, connecting paths and landscaping.
An extension (approximately five spaces) to the Westport Park car park will also be included.
The project is an investment of $1.1million funded by the NSW Government, as a part of the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Residents were invited to have their say on the upgrade of Livvi's Place Playground in March, through viewing the concept plans.
A council spokesperson said staff received feedback a water play and splash pad area was highly desired.
"This design was developed with consideration of previous community feedback on our playgrounds," they said.
Paul Ram was at Livvi's Place Park with his two-year-old son Elijah on Tuesday, August 23.
He also has two other children.
Paul said he currently goes to the park about three times a week but plans to visit the park everyday when the upgrade to a water play park is complete.
He said the park is great for keeping his children active.
Local Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said she's looking forward to seeing work at the park begin.
"Whilst the current facility is popular with families and children, it is in need of an overhaul," she said.
"Westport Park is an iconic setting on our beautiful foreshore and is the ideal location for an all accessible public space, filled with the latest playground equipment and water features."
