Port Macquarie Pirates have qualified for another crack at Hastings Valley Vikings following a hard-fought 21-10 win over Southern Cross University in Coffs Harbour on Saturday (August 20).
This time, the premiership trophy will go on the line when the two teams meet on August 27 in arguably the biggest local derby that has been seen across the last 10 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union seasons.
Pirates coach Cameron Gray admitted his team weren't at their best in the 11-point grand final qualifying victory over Marlins, but the ability to still get the job done was pleasing.
"You look at Vikings and at the high-levels, the All Blacks, who often win when they're not playing at their best and that was us on Saturday," he said.
The victory also allowed Pirates to find a solution to their travel sickness that had seen them previously only win one game on the road all season.
"Anything outside the 2444 postcode we haven't really done well apart from Grafton and up until Saturday we were one from five, so I was trying to rectify that with a bus and a relaxed atmosphere," Gray said.
"But it's the same-sized field, it's still got four corner posts and all the markings are the same, but we dug ourselves out of what could have been a fatal hole."
Gray admitted the team have been climbing their own mountain for the last two months as they aim to end a premiership drought that stretches back to 2013.
But the coach knows the job isn't done just yet.
"We're near the top, but you may as well stay at the bottom if you don't get to the top," he said.
"We're peering... we're peering over the top and we can see it, we're on the precipice. We're near the apex, there's one final push and we've got to get it right on Saturday if we want to be at the top looking down."
Pirates' reserve grade will also battle it out on grand final day after they upset the Vikings in the major semi-final to book their place in the decider.
Gray said there were currently a lot of happy people around the club.
"I said a few weeks ago something was brewing and it's manifested into two grand final appearances for our seniors," he said.
"Hopefully there will be a couple of victories as well. It means a lot to a lot of people, but we're not there yet. We're still outsiders in first grade, but we're taking steps to rectify that this weekend."
