ArtWalk future direction confirmed after six years of success

ArtWalk is here to stay as a signature event for a further three years.
The event started as a grassroots cultural arts celebration to activate the CBD at night and showcase the region's artists and creatives.
Fast forward six years and ArtWalk has grown with more experiences and a main night footprint stretching across the wider Port Macquarie CBD.
The event returned to the CBD on June 10, 2022 for the main night and additional cultural offerings across the region during the long weekend.
A report to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's August meeting said ArtWalk had moved strongly into the signature event category.
The report said ArtWalk was the only event of this scale and complexity that council delivered, and this gave rise to a range of challenges with resourcing.
"To continue to deliver the current successful model for the event demands an integrated cross-council approach in terms of planning, approvals, management and delivery," the report said.
"The event has outgrown the capacity of one team to deliver, due to its transition to a signature event, and requires significant and specialised resourcing for delivery and increased budget."
The council endorsed the continuation of ArtWalk as a signature local event for a further three-year period with the support of a cross-council delivery model including the development of a cross-council representative internal working group.
The council's CEO, Dr Clare Allen, has been asked to confirm funding for the recruitment of a cultural events officer to lead event planning and seek additional funding to support event delivery.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
