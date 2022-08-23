Port Macquarie News

ArtWalk future direction confirmed after six years of success

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
August 23 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie artist Chloe Dickey demonstrates her nature-inspired textured art during ArtWalk 2022. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

ArtWalk is here to stay as a signature event for a further three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.