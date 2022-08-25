Businesses are set to shine in the spotlight at the 2022 Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards.
The Wauchope Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Gala Dinner on Saturday, August 27 at the Wauchope RSL Club from 6pm.
The chamber's executive officer Lisa McPherson said the Awards provide businesses with a platform to promote and celebrate their achievements.
Ms McPherson said it's been a challenging two years for businesses due to the COVID pandemic, floods and bushfires.
"A number of our businesses are still experiencing concern over CBD flooding as well," she said.
"Now that we've opened up again after COVID [restrictions have eased] there's this feeling of things trying to get back to normal but then we've got staff shortages.. and cost of living rising."
However, Ms McPherson credited businesses with demonstrating perseverance and determination.
"The Awards are an opportunity to let our hair down and celebrate what they've achieved," she said.
"Through these few years a number of businesses haven't continued on, and the ones that have still strive to provide services and products to our community, to enhance our lifestyles here in the region."
The Outstanding Start-Up category was one of the strongest categories for businesses entering the awards.
The chamber has witnessed a lot of new businesses taking the plunge to operate, despite ongoing challenges.
Over 1750 votes have been cast by over 1000 residents to support their favourite business at the 2022 Wauchope and Hinterland Business Awards.
Winners will be announced across 20 categories, in the either the Local Excellence Awards or NSW Business Chamber aligned Awards.
For more information about the Gala Night, or to purchase a ticket please visit businessawards.wauchopechamber.com.au
