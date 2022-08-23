If New South Wales walk away from the national junior surfing titles at North Stradbroke Island later this year with any level of success, part of it will be down to the work of Wayne Hudson.
The Port Macquarie Surf School instructor will head to the NSW South Coast this week for a three-day training camp at Merry Beach.
Not only will he pass on his coaching skills, he says he'll be learning from the state's best juniors in return.
And while the immediate success story will lie with those who potentially carve up the waves, Hudson hopes what he learns will help contribute to Hastings surfers reaching the next level.
"You always learn from other people, so the best coaches in the state have been selected," he said.
"Life is a learning experience, so if I can learn things and bring it back here it will be great for our kids, our region and our area."
Hudson's position was a result of a Surfing NSW expression of interest email which was sent out to all the accredited coaches around the state.
"I can't wait to pass on my knowledge to these grommets and get them ready to bring back some medals for our state," he said.
It will be the first time he will have done coaching at such a high level so he's unsurprisingly "stoked" about it.
"A lot of the time the coaches they use are the Sydney-based one or they are familiar with them through the high-performance programs they've got in Sydney," he said.
"To knock on that door and break through it to coach the state's best, I'm proud they've selected me and hopefully I can do our region proud by passing on the knowledge I know."
He hopes what he can learn down on the South Coast will go part of the way to helping unearth Port Macquarie's next surfing superstar.
Outside of Matt Banting, high-quality surfers who have progressed beyond their junior years from this region have been few and far between.
"There's always good kids at every beach, but it's just getting that girl or boy that's going to take that next step to be a state or national champ and be successful," Hudson said.
"It's important for me because that way it builds the strength in our sport and it builds the juniors and it builds everything that surfing is about."
And while Hudson will help pass on knowledge to some of the talented surfers New South Wales has to offer, he also hopes it can provide him with validation that what he is doing at a local level is right.
"As part of the professional development I'll get down there from the coaches, it will also build my confidence," he said.
"It will be good to know whether what I'm doing with the grommets up here is the right way of doing things which will be good to get them to that next level.
"That's my goal for our region and our town. To get our local kids to a level where they can succeed at state or national events."
