Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie's Wayne Hudson picked to coach the state's best junior surfers

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:43am, first published August 23 2022 - 6:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Hudson (centre) with Port Macquarie grommets Ollie Hudson and Lola Styles. Picture: Paul Jobber

If New South Wales walk away from the national junior surfing titles at North Stradbroke Island later this year with any level of success, part of it will be down to the work of Wayne Hudson.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.