Hastings Valley Miniature Railway Society (HVMRS) members are calling for newcomers to get onboard after it came close to folding due to the COVID pandemic.
HVMRS secretary Mark Stoker said he's heard of community groups across the Mid North Coast, which have been forced to disband due to challenges brought about by the pandemic.
Lockdowns put a halt to regular meet ups and made it difficult for groups to engage with the wider community.
"I know a lot of clubs have had a big fall off in membership and activity," Mr Stoker said.
The HVMRS has 25 members, who host a monthly community event at Yippin Creek Railway, to run miniature steam and electric trains.
Members are involved in the maintenance of trains, infrastructure and facilities at Yippin Creek Reserve.
Mr Stoker hopes more volunteers will join the group, given COVID restrictions have eased.
"We haven't reached a critical level [for membership numbers] but we're not far above it," he said.
The group was successful in receiving grant funding from the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council through its Community Grants Program.
The program helped members extend their track, fund materials and add a second loop.
Funding has also gone towards underground low voltage electrical work, lights around the track, trenching, conduits and inspection boxes.
"We applied for our grant just in time," treasurer Charles Watkins said.
"[It] allowed us to work away on the track when restrictions were in force."
Mr Stoker said group members all have different skills and abilities.
"We can accommodate everybody," he said.
Trains run for four hours every second Saturday of the month, from 10am until 2pm.
Members also meet once a month for a maintenance and meeting day.
Mr Stoker has been in the group for about 12 years.
"I was interested in the trains but what keeps you going is the community," he said.
"It's great to see all the families come down here.
"It's something that all age groups can participate in."
The barbecue is run by Wauchope Lions Club at the monthly family event. Attendees can purchase hot drinks and food from the volunteers.
For more information about upcoming events, people can visit the Wauchope - Yippin Creek Railway Facebook page.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is encouraging not-for-profit organisations to apply for funding through its Community Grants Program.
The funding is available to help organisations run projects and events.
Applications open August 22 and close on September 18.
There are five grant categories including community builders, cultural activities, community celebrations, youth projects and micro grants.
For more information, people can visit the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council website.
