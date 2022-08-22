Port Macquarie News

Jon Binskin wins the Forster Running Festival Treble Bridge Buster

Updated August 22 2022 - 7:56am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Binskin said it was never his intention to win a Treble Buster event - but he won the August 21 event at Forster. Picture: Kevin Chilvers

Jon Binskin says he won't retire from running despite conquering the gruelling Treble Buster challenge at Forster on August 21.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.