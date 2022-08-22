Jon Binskin says he won't retire from running despite conquering the gruelling Treble Buster challenge at Forster on August 21.
"It was never my intention to win a Buster," he said.
The Port Macquarie resident has participated in all official Port Macquarie Running Festival Treble Breakwall Buster and Forster Running Festival Treble Bridge Buster events.
He's the last remaining runner to have completed the 21.1 kilometre, 10-kilometre and then five-kilometre events in succession.
Binskin has run 10 Treble Buster events in total (six in Port Macquarie and four in Forster) - and despite winning on August 21 said he'll keep going back for more.
"I just keep getting peer pressured from everyone to keep going," he said.
"I'd like to stop but I don't know if I'll be able to."
It took Binskin 80 minutes and 30 seconds to complete the half marathon, 39 minutes for the 10km and 21 minutes for the five kilometre event.
Binskin said 2022 has been his year to put in place strategies to enhance his running.
Binskin changed his diet and has lost 10 kilograms since the start of the year, which he said has been key to notching up speedy times.
"The first week I lost about three kilograms and took a minute and a half off my parkrun (5km community event) personal best because I was lighter," he said.
"It just snowballed from there."
Binskin is president of the Port Macquarie Pacers Running Club, and said he was proud of all the achievements at Forster.
"We just had a really good day," he said.
"To get the largest team was amazing."
Port Macquarie Pacers Running Club member Carly Terrett crossed the finish line as the first female with a time of 1.27:35.
Another Port Macquarie Pacers Running Club member Belinda James crossed as the second female with a time of 1.31:47.
