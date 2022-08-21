An early goal in the first half was enough for the Macleay Valley Rangers to win against Port United at Dixie Park last night (August 20).
Rangers player Chris Walker scored a goal in the first half of the game, allowing the team to achieve a 1-0 victory and placing them third in the Coastal Premier League Men's competition.
Macleay Valley Ranger's coach Jason Coleman said that Walker was instrumental in the team's win but also credited the team's strong defense in the second half.
"We may have been a little hard on ourselves with our ball distribution but we scrambled really well in defense," he said.
But Port United didn't go down without a fight.
"It's always a difficult task going there," Coleman said.
"Port United always put it to us and it's a tough task."
Port United assistant coach Tony Raymond said that the game was a disappointing result.
"Defense wise we were spot on," he said.
"[The Ranger's] goal was a mistake early in the first half but there was still plenty of time to regroup and get on with the game."
"We just couldn't get the ball in the back of the net."
Raymond commended a strong defense from player Eli Wade and said the team did their best.
"They put a lot of effort in and unfortunately we just couldn't get the rewards," he said.
The loss has put the pressure on United who have upcoming games against Port Saints, Kempsey Saints and Boambee.
"Pretty much all three games we need to get maximum points otherwise we could be in strife," Raymond said.
As for the Rangers, Coleman said he felt great about the upcoming games against Sawtell Scorpions and Southern United.
"We're fighting really hard and we have a motto of working hard for one another and we don't give up," he said.
"Strategy is to just play hard and play for each other."
