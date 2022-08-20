The Port City Breakers continued their success in the Group 3 rugby league first grade competition with a whopping 62-18 victory over the Taree City Bulls today (August 20).
The Breakers started the game strong with a momentum that continued into the second half.
Port City Breakers coach Richie Roberts said that the team went a lot better than the last few weeks and had got into a good rhythm.
"I think all our players put their hands up and done their own job today," he said.
"There wasn't anyone that overplayed their hand or stood out."
Roberts had scored three tries in the game whilst player Cuban Quinlan-Piper managed
The Bulls gained momentum in the second half of the game but it wasn't enough to beat the Port Macquarie team.
Taree City Bulls coach Trae Clark said that the team always start slow.
"We usually plat one half of footy which is the case today," he said.
"[Port City] are a strong side. They'll probably go on to win it."
The Breakers victory don't have long to recover from this match.
They still have a catch up game against the Old Bar Beach Pirates next Tuesday as well as a game against the Wingham Tigers.
"We've got a short turn around now," Roberts said.
"Hopefully our boys will look after their body and recover well."
