Port City Breakers continue their Group 3 rugby league success after beating Taree City Bulls

By Emily Walker
Updated August 21 2022 - 1:13am, first published August 20 2022 - 11:00am
Cuban Quinlan-Piper leaps for the ball. Picture by Emily Walker

The Port City Breakers continued their success in the Group 3 rugby league first grade competition with a whopping 62-18 victory over the Taree City Bulls today (August 20).

