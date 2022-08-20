Port Macquarie News

Jade 'Reddog' Wheatley claims Para Surfing Kneel title

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
August 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jade 'Reddog' Wheatley has aced the Australian Para Surf titles in para surf kneel division.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.