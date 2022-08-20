Jade 'Reddog' Wheatley has aced the Australian Para Surf titles in the kneel division.
The Newcastle local dominated both finals for the championship despite unpredictable waves.
"It was hectic," Wheatley said.
"I needed a score like halfway through the ocean went flat but the waves were all over the joint."
Para surfing, as an adapted form of surfing for those with disabilities, allows for double amputees like Wheatley to compete in Championship titles.
His sporting class of kneel allows competitors to ride their paddle by kneeling or sitting.
In the second final, Wheatley's main competition was Wollongong new comer Clay Kelly who scored the first point of the heat.
Both competitors scored well but with Kelly in the lead four minutes before the end of the heat, Wheatley had to act fast.
"I thought, do I bang one wave and get two points, or do I sit out the back and get seven?," he said.
Wheatley's patience paid off with him gaining the winning score with just over three minutes left remaining.
Kelly, despite coming second place, was happy with the results.
"This was my first event ever," he said.
"[I'm] just happy to get out there and have a go."
Wheatley said he was also happy with the results.
"It's been a long time coming," he said.
"My family, my wife and two kids...[have] had the patience and resilience to put up with me."
