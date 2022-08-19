Mid North Coast Business NSW has announced the finalists for the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards.
NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and award celebration on Friday, September 9 at Sails by Rydges in Port Macquarie.
Kellon Beard, Regional Director - Mid North Coast, Business NSW, said this year's finalists represent a fantastic cross-section of businesses from right across the Mid North Coast.
"It's been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Mid North Coast businesses," he said
"Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres on the Mid North Coast, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Urunga, Medowie, Telegraph Point and Moorland.
Winners of the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in November.
Mid North Coast Business NSW would like to thank local businesses who sponsor the program. This year Coastline Credit Union is a major sponsor, while Mid North Coast Community College, Hastings Co-op, Cassegrain, MBC recruitment, and AusIndustry Entrepreneurs' Programme has come on board as award sponsors.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards," Mr Beard said.
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Outstanding Business Leader
Outstanding Start Up
Excellence in Micro Business
Excellence in Small Business
Excellence in Large Business
Excellence in Innovation
Excellence in Sustainability
Employer of Choice
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
Outstanding Community Organisation
Outstanding Chamber of Commerce
Mid North Coast Business of the Year
