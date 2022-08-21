Port Macquarie News

Snakes slither out of hiding across the Port Macquarie-Hastings as the weather warms up

Ruby Pascoe
Ruby Pascoe
August 21 2022 - 7:00am
Billabong Zoo snake handler Brad Hilderbrandt with a red-bellied black snake. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Slightly warmer winter days have resulted in snakes making an early appearance from their winter slumber in Port Macquarie.

Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

