Slightly warmer winter days have resulted in snakes making an early appearance from their winter slumber in Port Macquarie.
This time of year also comes with a warning for Port Macquarie-Hastings residents to keep an eye out for snakes and ensure backyards are tidy and free from snake hiding spots.
Advertisement
Billabong Zoo snake handler Brad Hilderbrandt said it's not uncommon to see snakes emerge in winter if the temperature warms up.
"Whenever it warms up, because we've been having a few warmer days, the snakes are going to take advantage of that and get some sun," he said.
"We will occasionally see snakes around the zoo on warmer days.
"With the sightings that have happened recently, it's pretty much the snakes taking advantage of the warmer days."
Mr Hilderbrandt said a friend of his that works in relocating snakes said the majority of his calls are for pythons, red-bellied black snakes and tree snakes.
"Around this area there's about 20 different species of snakes that residents are likely to encounter," he said.
Earlier this month, a resident posted a photo of what is believed to be an eastern brown snake at Nobbys Beach.
"Just a heads up, this brown snake was just on the stairs at Nobbys Beach dog steps, it narrowly missed biting my son [and] our dog, who jumped over it. It was in strike mode," the post reads.
Mr Hilderbrandt said more snakes will be active over the coming months.
"As we're getting into warmer days and coming out of winter, that's when a lot of snakes come into breeding season. So not only are they going to be ready to feed again, but also looking for mates," he said.
"There will be more activity happening over the spring months."
There are some precautions people can take when out and about during the warmer months.
"Watching where you're stepping when bushwalking and going to the beach and just being more aware of your surroundings can help," Mr Hilderbrandt said.
"The majority of snake bites that do occur are times when people have tried to get closer to the animal or attempted to relocate it."
Mr Hilderbrandt said only a small number of snake bites are caused by accidents when people don't see the snake and accidentally step on it.
Advertisement
There are regular sightings of brown snakes along Port Macquarie's coastal fringe particularly at Town beach and Rainbow Beach in Bonny Hills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.