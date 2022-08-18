Group 3 rugby league chief executive Mal Drury is adamant the Port City Breakers and Old Bar Beach Pirates fixture rescheduled for August 23 will proceed as scheduled.
It comes after rumours circulated regarding the two club's attempting to strike a deal where they would split the points.
Whatever happens with first grade determines the other grades as it is the more senior division, but Mr Drury said it wouldn't matter anyway.
"No mate, it can't happen. You can't have coaches running around trying to make deals with each other," he said.
"If a club doesn't want to play they can forfeit, but I think you'll find it's not coming from the club administration, it's probably coming from the players or the coaches."
The group confirmed they had received a number of phone calls about the matter over the last week.
"From a group point of view it's something we certainly wouldn't encourage and it's not something we'd take lightly," Mr Drury said.
The Pirates appear destined to be understrength for the match with a large number of their squad working in Newcastle during the week.
The two clubs are yet to face each other in 2022 after their round-two clash at Old Bar had to be rescheduled due to a waterlogged venue.
The return match on July 16 also had to be rescheduled following a COVID outbreak in the Old Bar senior playing squads.
Old Bar are currently in a two-way battle with Forster-Tuncurry to secure the all-important second position and a double chance in the finals which kick-off on September 4.
The Breakers are the minor premiers and will host the major semi-final against second place with the loser to play the winner of the third-versus-fourth minor semi-final.
Old Bar currently sit in second position with a one-point margin over Forster-Tuncurry while Port Macquarie Sharks and fifth-placed Wingham are also separated by a point in the battle for the final spot in the top-four.
