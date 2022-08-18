Port Macquarie News

Group 3 rugby league stands firm on Port City-Old Bar catch-up fixture

By Paul Jobber
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:56am
The Port City-Old Bar Pirates Group 3 rugby league catch-up fixture originally rescheduled for August 23 will proceed as normal despite rumblings of clubs wanting to share the points.

Group 3 rugby league chief executive Mal Drury is adamant the Port City Breakers and Old Bar Beach Pirates fixture rescheduled for August 23 will proceed as scheduled.

