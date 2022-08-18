Port Macquarie News
'Matters are serious': Port Macquarie man sentenced to jail after threatening to kill mother

By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture: File

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to nine months in jail for stalking and intimidation after threatening to kill his mother.

