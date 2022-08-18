'Matters are serious': Port Macquarie man sentenced to jail after threatening to kill mother

A Port Macquarie man has been sentenced to nine months in jail for stalking and intimidation after threatening to kill his mother.
Terrence John Rowles, 45, pleaded guilty to two matters including breaching an AVO and stalking and intimidation.
The 45-year-old appeared via audio visual link in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on August 18.
"I have taken into account your plea of guilty at an early opportunity," Magistrate Darcy said in her sentencing remarks.
"However, the matters are serious because there has been ongoing offending towards the victim."
At around 4.15pm on June 26, 2022, Rowles walked to his mother's home in Port Macquarie.
The victim was on the veranda when she observed Rowles walking up the street while "staggering and intoxicated", court documents show.
The 45-year-old then proceeded to yell at the victim demanding money, cigarettes and a lighter and increasingly became more aggressive.
Court documents show Rowles said: "Give me money, cigarettes and a lighter or I'm going to kill you".
The victim went inside the home and locked the door before calling police.
Police arrived, however Rowles had already left the scene.
At around 9.50pm on June 26, police observed the 45-year-old walking along Gordon Street, Port Macquarie. He was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged.
"Sadly you have a significant problem with alcohol and it seems to me to be rare when you're not under the influence of alcohol," Magistrate Darcy said.
"I'm taking into account there was a threat towards the victim that if she didn't comply with your demand you were going to kill her."
Magistrate Darcy said a sentence of imprisonment was required.
"The intimidation is the more serious of the two offences and in relation to that matter you are convicted with a sentence of imprisonment of nine months with a non-parole period of five months," she said.
For breaching the AVO, Rowles has been sentenced to a fixed imprisonment sentence of five months which has been backdated to June 26.
He will be eligible for parole on November 25, 2022.
