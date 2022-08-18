Vietnam veterans and their loved ones gathered at the Port Macquarie Cenotaph to commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day, marking 60 years since Australian troops were first deployed in the war.
Australian troops were first deployed to Vietnam in July 1962.
Advertisement
They would only leave in 1973, making it the longest running conflict Australians participated in during the 20th century.
The Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch president Jason Gill, who had organised the service, said it was important to remember these events in Australian history.
"It's one of those big moments in Australian history that we should never forget," he said.
"These people never chose to go to war, they were told to and that can be a very difficult thing."
The service involved a prayer of remembrance delivered by Chaplain Ged Oldfield, a rendition of the Last Post and a wreath laying ceremony.
The Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch treasurer and Vietnam veteran Rob Bruce also gave a commemorative address at the service.
Mr Bruce recalled the the Phouc Tuy province where the 1st Australian Task Force was established to fight independently from the United States.
"Phouc Tuy province consisted of mountains...oppressive heat, a wet season, tunnels and far, far too many leeches," he said.
"It also just happened to have a termites nest of enemy troops living within the province and also a terrain that was perfect for guerilla warfare."
Mr Bruce said that despite a few minor exceptions, Australian forces achieved their missions in the war.
"Every Vietnam veteran here today, not matter what they did or where they served...whether they were at the sharp end or the blunt end, should stand proud to have achieved their goals of the mission," he said.
Barry Lynch was just 21 when he was deployed to Vietnam in 1966.
As a combat medic that was drafted as reinforcement, Mr Lynch remembers the responsibility placed on his shoulders at a young age to replenish injured soldier's lost fluids with saline.
"I used to take about six or eight litres [of saline] in my pack in addition to other medical supplies with me," he said.
"It was quite heavy but the thing is, I thought...if I run out of saline, I'm going to lose them."
Advertisement
Mr Lynch said it was critical to remember the conflict and has been involved with educational efforts such as the Nambus, a travelling Vietnam war museum and memorial.
Vietnam Veterans' day can be a difficult event for many but Mr Lynch said that he gained a huge amount of comradery from his service.
"I think I was very fortunate," he said.
"I was lucky because you think you're bullet proof at that age and you're not."
In his address, Mr Bruce acknowledged the physical and emotional scars left by the war as well as the poor reception soldiers received upon their return from the conflict.
Some veterans were even harassed and attacked by members of the public for their service.
Advertisement
"For protestors of a war to take out their frustrations and their anger on the diggers rather than the politicians was cowardly and unacceptable behaviour," he said.
60,000 Australians served in the war, with 3,000 wounded and 521 killed as a result.
Mr Bruce said the day was not just to honor and remember Vietnam veterans for their service but to also remember the cost of war.
"Not just in dollar terms although that can be obscene to say the least but for the human suffering and anguish all wars create," he said.
"A nation that forgets the price of war should do so at it's own peril."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.