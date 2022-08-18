Port Macquarie News

Controversial Port Macquarie breakwall upgrade plan sparks call for more information

Lisa Tisdell
Lisa Tisdell
August 18 2022 - 6:00pm
Port Macquarie resident and bodyboarding legend Damian King voices concerns about the proposed breakwall upgrade. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

We should be very cautious about moving forward with the proposed breakwall upgrade, bodyboarding legend and resident Damian King says.

Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

