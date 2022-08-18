We should be very cautious about moving forward with the proposed breakwall upgrade, bodyboarding legend and resident Damian King says.
Mr King joined residents Michelle Richards and Alyson Ogilvie-Lee in speaking in support of deputy mayor Adam Roberts' move to request various information from the state government about the proposed $5 million Port Macquarie breakwall upgrade.
The motion was carried eight votes to one at the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council meeting on Thursday (August 18).
It comes after more than 100 people gathered at Town Beach Park during the final community consultation session in June to protest against Transport for NSW Maritime's breakwall upgrade plans.
The community concerns include the removal of pine trees and the potential impact on surfing and the economy.
The refined concept design includes rebuilding 600 metres of the breakwall along the river section, maintenance of the breakwall head with minimal change to the footprint, a five metre-wide shared pathway and lighting.
Some of the painted rocks will be submerged in the river with new rocks placed on top.
"I think we need more information to make such a big call," Mr King said.
Mr King said living and breathing that breakwall from age 12 gave him a real understanding of the rocks, how the sand flowed, how special the breakwall was and how fragile it could be "if we were to muck around with it too much".
He has sought multi-beam and linear survey information from Transport for NSW.
Ms Richards said she was opposed to the removal of 14 Norfolk pines.
"There is another way of designing this path, to widen it and to include a path for cyclists, just not this design and not to the detriment of our 14 Norfolk pines," she said.
Ms Ogilvie-Lee raised concerns about the impact of the proposed work on nearby residents and businesses.
Cr Roberts said the motion was about gathering facts and evidence to show breakwall repairs or adjustments were needed.
"I would ask that the state government take a very close look at this particular project and please explain to our community exactly what we are doing here, why we need to do it and provide those facts and the evidence to support that," Cr Roberts said.
Cr Nik Lipovac said the motion served very little purpose other than to possibly delay this necessary work.
He said the bulk of the work in replacing rocks would be 30 metres west of the breakwall head, not at the breakwall head.
Cr Lipovac said widening the footpath would result in the loss of a number of trees but the community gained double the number in replacements, and depending on submissions, a decision on reducing the five metre width would be considered.
Cr Danielle Maltman said residents wanted answers and she supported them.
Cr Maltman said these plans were a very different plan than put forward in 2016 as "it didn't talk about a complete breakwall rebuild".
Mayor Peta Pinson agreed with seeking further information.
"We can't risk if it isn't of improved value to our community that we are ruining an iconic spot that has been loved for decades and used for decades by our community," she said.
The council will write to the state government through Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams.
It will request information including engineering reports, surveys or specific advice that considers the express need to replace or repair the rocks and/or breakwall sections including the head of the breakwall and the sandbar.
The correspondence will request to show evidence that the Norfolk pines must be removed to complete the works.
The council will also seek an indicative completion timeline, any detailed final designs and any evidence that the most recent community feedback has been taken into account in determining the final designs, as well as information about the impacts on businesses, the economy or health impacts.
Cr Rachel Sheppard said she believed when the information was provided to the community, it would give reassurance.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the engineering reports really needed to come and she looked forward to poring over them.
The council motion was about ensuring transparency, Cr Lauren Edwards said.
Cr Sharon Griffiths described the breakwall as a key location to the community and economic development.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the breakwall was a Transport for NSW (Maritime) asset, and as such, it was required to maintain the asset to ensure the Hastings River was safe and navigable for the community.
"A concept plan, which was initiated and developed by the TCMP [Town Centre Master Plan] Sub-Committee and subsequently endorsed by council, included the widening of the footpath to five-six metres, fishing platforms, seating, lighting, way finding signage, tree planting and shelters," she said.
"In previous documents, council has recognised and acknowledged the requirement for critical maintenance work for maritime purposes for the southern breakwall."
Transport for NSW is reviewing the community feedback with a consultation summary report being developed.
The next steps include submitting the final Review of Environmental Factors, which is an environmental assessment, with any changes from the feedback period and seeking project approval to go ahead with the work.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
