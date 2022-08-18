Dan Dumas played 17 matches in the National Rugby League in the early 2000s before he had an important decision to make - raise a family or focus on footy.
In the end, family won out and the 39-year-old remains comfortable with his decision. He wouldn't change it for the world.
At the time he had to consider what was best for partner Shelley - who was away from her support network at home - as well as what was best for daughter Layla.
When he realised he wasn't willing to be away from both his girls for any extended time to chase his NRL dream, the family packed their bags and headed to Port Macquarie.
Another four children have come along since 2007 and even though both Dan and Shelley admit their house is semi-organised chaos, they make it work.
"(Life) is totally different now," Dan said.
"It's not just you that you've got to look after. You've got to look after five kids and I don't do much, but (Shelley) does. I take my hat off to her."
His family inspired him to stick with the move back to the Mid North Coast from Sydney back in 2007 when his love for the game was at an all-time low.
"The biggest thing was when I was at the Roosters and was looking after Layla at the time," he said.
"Shell had finished work and wanted to go home because she had no-one down there with her so I had to decide whether to stay down there or come home and I just knew I couldn't be without both of them."
Shelley believes Dan is a great father figure and partner although the kids - Layla, Brax, Jesse, Gypsy and Coco - keep him on his toes.
"He's very hands-on with the kids and he's like an extra child, but he's lots of fun so the kids love that," she said.
Dan admits running into a National Rugby League defensive line was a lot less challenging than trying to look after so many kids.
But he wouldn't have it any other way.
"Going out and playing football is easy compared to raising five kids. It's testing and I take my hat off to Shell," he said.
"You have your ups and your downs and kids are always crazy and always testing you, but you wouldn't change it for the world."
Ultimately it was footy or family and family won out.
"You can be a dad and still be down there, but to be here with your kids is another thing," he said.
"I think at that stage where I saw the birth of my daughter (Layla) it was more important than the NRL at that stage and spending time with them.
"I'd change a few little things like spending a bit more time with Shell and Layla (when she was younger), but I wouldn't change what I've got now, 100 percent."
The teenage sweethearts have been together for 22 years and married for the last six-and-a-half so the decision to move away from the NRL has worked out well for everyone.
Shelley says Dan is just like a little kid which would come as little surprise when he is the oldest of six which is part of the reason for their large family.
"I always knew I wanted a lot of kids and Dan is the eldest of six, but I'm only one of two," Shelley said.
"I always knew I wanted a big family. Every time I fell pregnant my parents said to me every time 'again? Again? Again?' because they had only had two.
"It's semi-organised chaos, but it works. I love it. I think that's what I was meant to do; be a mum."
The father-of-five said he was comfortable with his decision to sacrifice an NRL career for the kids.
"They test you all the time, but to love someone - especially all five of them - it's crazy and it's a lot better than my NRL debut," he said.
The Port City Breakers second-rower originally grew up in Taree and it was when he moved to the Hastings as a 15-year-old where he worked up enough confidence to go and ask Shelley for a lift home from the gym.
"I'd seen her a few times around and then asked for a lift home and then I got to know her from there," he said.
"I told her to come out to my first game of football and in the first game of her watching me I broke my nose."
Dan admits Shelley hadn't always shared the same love for the game.
"Shell isn't a footy person, but she loves watching me play," he said.
Dan will turn 40 in February next year and admits the time to shift his focus from playing to coaching is fast approaching.
"I've been saying one more for a while but I think probably 40 will do me," he said.
"I just want to spend a bit more time with these kids and with football and the other sport that they've got - dancing and stuff like that.
Shelley isn't quite so sure the decision to hang the boots up will come as easily.
"He's been saying one more for about five years, but the kids don't want him to stop because they like going to watch him," she said.
