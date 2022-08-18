Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has formally recognised the community contribution of the late John Tingle.
The highly respected former political and press gallery journalist, politician and a committed and proud Wauchope resident died on August 5. He was 90-years-old.
The tributes flowed after his death, acknowledging Mr Tingle's significant contribution to public life.
Peta Pinson put forward a mayoral minute to the council meeting on Thursday (August 18) in recognition of the late John Tingle. It was unanimously supported.
"John had a long and distinguished career which spanned 46 years in the media and included being a radio and television presenter before deciding to go into politics by setting up a political party, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party in 1992," Cr Pinson said.
"One week after establishing the party, it had 1000 members which led to 11 years as an Upper House MP before poor health prompted his retirement in 2006."
Mr Tingle rated his greatest political achievements as getting six pieces of legislation through, including the Home Invasion Bill which gives occupants of a house a parliament-guaranteed right of self-defence.
Cr Pinson said during his retirement years, Mr Tingle enjoyed, in his words, "putting Port Macquarie-Hastings on the map" via his connections with the government and was also the long-time chairman of the Hastings Regional Shooting Complex and a committed and proud resident of the region.
"As the chairman, he was extremely concerned that previous plans for the orbital road would destroy the shooting complex and was relieved and grateful to council when the plans were finally scrapped by the new council earlier this year," she said.
The mayor, behalf of the council, extended her sincere condolences to Mr Tingle's children Laura, Sally and Peter and to his many friends and family.
The council meeting also observed a minute's silence.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
