Hastings Public School Years 5 and 6 students were some of the many students across New South Wales participating in the NSW CPR Awareness Program last week.
The program was originally developed in Tamworth by qualified senior aquatic life guard and Royal Life Saving Society casual trainer Cameron McFarlane but has since expanded across the state with over 45,000 students taught CPR.
"I just think it's a really important skill," Mr McFarlane said.
"Why can't young lives learn this valuable lesson which is why I developed the program back in 2011."
Younger students can also learn from the program how to call for help in emergency situations but Mr McFarlane said that the program mostly targets older primary school students.
"I target them because I think it's a real good base before they go to high school and they've got that ability and knowledge to go in," he said.
"They can do the physical side [of CPR] and they take in...the mental side and perform good CPR."
The program lasts for one hour with students taught how to be safe in emergency situations, how to call for help, the recovery position as well as the integral CPR compressions.
"We are very excited to have been able to offer this opportunity to develop our senior students' confidence and understanding of the steps involved in performing effective CPR," Hastings Public School principal Kate Brace said.
"One of the greatest advantages of engaging in this learning is knowing how to respond in an emergency situation, even though thankfully most of us will never need to utilise it."
But it always helps to be prepared.
One of Mr McFarlane's previous students from the program had to use CPR and was able to save a life.
"It was a good outcome and they just had the confidence and the ability to deliver effective CPR through this program and that's what it's all about," Mr McFarlane said.
Royal Life Saving Australia reported 294 people died of drowning last year with 99 occurring in New South Wales.
Rivers, creeks and beaches were the main locations where drowning incidents occurred.
Mr McFarlane hopes that proper CPR education can help save lives, particularly in areas where it can take over half an hour for an ambulance to arrive.
"The more schools that jump on board, the more knowledge we're going to have in CPR awareness for our community."
