Heart Health NSW volunteers have been recognised by the Mid North Coast Local Health District for their dedication to cardiac care.
Members support Port Macquarie Base Hospital's cardiac rehabilitation services in organisation, preparation and cleaning tasks, as well as supporting staff and the program's participants.
Heart Health president Doug Short said it was a privilege to support the cardiac rehabilitation team at the hospital.
"Heart Health and cardiac rehabilitation have a long and productive partnership," Mr Short said.
"We know our support is appreciated by staff, but we also know our support makes the world of difference to cardiac patients and their loved ones.
"It is an honour and a privilege to be able to help people regain their strength, confidence and independence."
Physiotherapy manager Anthony Best thanked the volunteers for their ongoing support.
"The generosity and collaboration with Heart Health is greatly appreciated," he said.
Heart Health also donates equipment to the coronary care unit and cardiac rehabilitation.
The group's latest donation, valued at about $3000, included a new upright exercise bike, thoracic supports for clients post-surgery, clip boards for use in the exercise class, and a speaker for virtual exercise classes.
The volunteers also conduct weekly community walks at Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Gladstone and Laurieton.
For more information about the group, or to join a walking group please visit www.hearthealthnsw.com
