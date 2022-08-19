Port Macquarie News

Health Heart NSW volunteers pump care into Port Macquarie Base Hospital

By Newsroom
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:00am, first published 12:00am
Heart Healths Dennis Bridgeland gives the donated exercise bike a workout, with fellow Heart Health volunteers Reg Wilkinson (left) and president Doug Short (right). They are pictured with senior community physiotherapist Philip Rudd, Hastings Macleay Network Specialist Teams Nurse unit manager Michael Rohr, community physiotherapist Carolyn Hamilton, cardiac rehabilitation coordinator Jannie Denyer and physiotherapy manager Anthony Best.

Heart Health NSW volunteers have been recognised by the Mid North Coast Local Health District for their dedication to cardiac care.

