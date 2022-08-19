Jamieson Williams understands that not every pass he throws will lead directly to a try or points for his team.
The Port Macquarie Pirates scrum-half provides the direction and leadership both on the field for his rugby teammates, but it is off the field where the direction he provides is arguably more important.
Williams is the senior case manager with Mission Australia who helps to provide case management support and behavioural intervention to individuals aged between 10 and 17 which address criminogenic risk.
Behavioural intervention comes in many forms, but mainly addresses and challenges individuals thinking and offending which provides them with motivation to change, problem solving and life skills.
"With this type of work there's not many wins," he said.
"Whether it's one thing you might say that makes a difference in the long run, that's what you've got to take on board.
"It's nice to work face-to-face with aboriginal young people where I can pass on my knowledge and give them life skills and connection to culture and community that I did not necessarily get."
Williams is the man who touches the ball the most during any backline movement the Pirates run, but he is well aware that communication is key.
Officials keep the game fair - whether that is referees on the rugby field or police officers in day-to-day life.
The opposition acts as the barrier to our young people, which is individually specific while the try line represents young people's end goal.
Using rugby and along with teammate John Talamaivao, the duo outline where they might be on the field and relate it to where the youth are in their personal life.
Williams said they then try to get to the tryline or reach their life goals which range from attending school two or three days a week to reducing their cannabis use.
But above all else, communication is the most important ingredient when defending or attacking - much like communication is key when interacting with at-risk youth.
If he helps Indigenous kids to find their self-worth and improve their self-esteem it will provide them with direction and a purpose in life.
No sporting team has done anything of note without direction and purpose.
"On the field, in order to stop the attack getting through you've got to communicate with those around you," Williams said.
"That's important for our young people to communicate what's going on and where they might need assistance. If there's no communication, the attack will get through and things get on top of you.
"The next thing you know you're on your own goal-line or things might not be going your way."
By using rugby union as a driving force to deliver the message and draw comparisons, Williams admits he is learning a lot.
"I engage with kids who come from all walks of life," he said.
"I would engage with my teammates differently or separately to the next person and that rubs off as well with my young people. Everyone responds differently.
"I'm learning on the field from my teammates and also those around the club as well as from young people as well."
Williams said he took on the role as senior case manager after he noticed a lack of mental health and community supports for young people in Port Macquarie.
"I wanted to give back to the community and help at-risk young people because these young people need support and positive reinforcement," he said.
"Hopefully through our engagement we can help them with their positivity and link it back to their community and see what potential they can unlock."
