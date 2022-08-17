Seniors had the ear of state government officials and advisers during a forum in Port Macquarie.
They raised issues from increased electricity prices to emergency respite care, technology and care in the home.
Advertisement
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure, and the NSW Ministerial Advisory Council on Ageing, encouraged residents to attend the Seniors Talk forum at The Westport Club on Wednesday, August 17.
About 150 people answered the call.
NSW Ministerial Advisory Council on Ageing chair Kathryn Greiner said the forum's purpose was to inform Port Macquarie seniors about the services available, highlighting Service NSW and the Tech Savvy Seniors Program, and give seniors the opportunity to ask questions.
Minister for Seniors Mark Coure, NSW Ageing and Disability Commissioner Robert Fitzgerald and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams were on hand to answer questions.
The NSW Ministerial Advisory Council on Ageing will distill the information and the issues will be pursued at the appropriate government level.
"I am always a great believer in getting out and listening to what the community is feeling and is being challenged by and finding ways to tweak a government service to better meet the needs of people," Ms Greiner said.
Mr Coure said the forum was a chance to hear firsthand from seniors about issues affecting them.
"It was an opportunity right across government to hear their concerns and raise it with the relevant minister, the relevant level of government, the local council, so we can work together to ensure that seniors are living longer, active lives," he said.
Mr Coure said part of his remit as minister was ensure no one was left behind.
Mrs Williams said a lot of the issues raised at the forum went across federal and state government levels but the minister had opportunities to talk to his federal counterparts.
"People out there in the community don't care who fixes it, they just want these issues fixed," she said.
Mrs Williams encouraged people to use a Service NSW online savings finder tool to identify relevant state government concessions and rebates.
There are more than 80 concessions and rebates available across the community.
Appointments can be made through Service NSW to get help in applying for rebates and vouchers.
Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association of NSW president Brian Buckett said the forum was a very worthwhile exercise.
"I hope the matters raised will get a positive response at the government level that is going to benefit not only the Port Macquarie community but all communities across the state," Mr Buckett said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.