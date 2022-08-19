Mid North Coast sport semi-finals heat up as August nears its end

With the boss away for the week, yours truly has been entrusted with coming up with something to fill the void otherwise known as the editor's column.
So my modus operandi was to go to what I knew - sport.
As a result, you'll have to excuse the different tact I'll take this week with a shift away from news and into the weird world of, well, the best thing to do with your spare time.
As we near the end of August (and winter, thank heavens for that) it's the time of year where all of us in sports land get more excited than normal.
There is nothing that beats the emotion associated with semi-finals and last-gasp wins or losses and the knowledge you've got to wait another 12 months before you get to do it all again.
And this weekend, clubs from Camden Haven, Port Macquarie and the Macleay will all have their own stories to write.
In the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union, the Hastings Valley Vikings, Kempsey Cannonballs and Port Macquarie Pirates will all have teams battling it out in elimination finals.
They can see the grand final, but not quite touch it. It's arguably the match you don't want to lose.
The classic Port Macquarie-Kempsey rivalry will be in full swing up the road at Coffs Harbour this Saturday when the Cannonballs tackle perennial grand finalists Hastings Valley in reserve grade.
A win for the Vikings will see them shoot for seven-straight premierships, while a win for the Cannons will result in two new teams featuring on grand final day after Port Macquarie Pirates progressed last week.
Kempsey's under-14s will also vie for a place in the grand final.
Finally, down Camden Haven way, the Camden Haven Cobras will vie for their spot in women's Mid North Coast Hockey League history when they battle Taree Tigers on Saturday.
The Tigers have only lost twice all year - coincidentally to the Cobras - so it isn't without a chance that our Camden Haven readers might have something to cheer about come 6pm Saturday evening.
If that fails, they've got Laurieton Stingrays or Kendall Blues to provide them with some success as the Hastings League heads to the finals.
The Stingrays and Blues currently sit in the top two, so they might even play each other in the September 17 grand final.
Anyway, that's enough from me for this week.
Hope you've enjoyed it - the boss returns next week.
