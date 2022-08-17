What's biting: luderick numbers remain excellent

With some recent fantastic fishing weather, I hope everyone has gone and spent some time warming up in the sun whilst trying to catch some fresh local fish.
In the rivers, luderick have been taken from popular locations including breakwalls and the local wharfs. Some nice bream have been on offer, with the better catches being taken around the top of high tide.
Advertisement
On the mulloway front, the breakwalls of Port Macquarie and Camden Haven are producing nice fish on lures and live baits.
Off the beaches, there are still good numbers of bream and some terrific whiting from Port Macquarie breakwall and further north worth a try. Worms have been the bait of choice.
Off the rocks, drummer remain worth chasing as they have been for the last couple of months. Camden Head has been fishing particularly well, although most headlands north and south are also worth a look.
For those focusing on chasing luderick or bream, numbers remain excellent, with Lighthouse Beach and Shelley Beach both producing solid catches.
Port Macquarie Fishing Charters caught some great sized snapper offshore last weekend, with the next few months being the best time of the year to fish for snapper.
Most inshore reefs will be worth fishing with either baits or lures, at dusk or dawn. Pearl perch, teraglin and flathead are also in good numbers.
A few bass groper and blue eye trevalla were caught during the week out deep on the ridge.
I was ten years old when I first met Jim Fischer and it was at a weigh in for the Port Macquarie Blue Water Fishing Club.
He regularly fished from his boat 'Gunna' and was one of Port Macquarie's best fishermen. I remember so many occasions he would bring in great catches of fish and how he devoted so much time to the local fishing club.
He joined the Port Macquarie Blue Water Fishing Club in 1975 and was the social secretary for twenty-seven years.
Jim treated me like one of his daughters, I looked up to him like a father and he was such an inspiration for me growing up in the fishing community.
Before he passed, he gave my partner Mitch a list of his deep-sea fishing marks.
I believe this was a tradition that Jim had done for his daughter's partners John and Rob, it was kind of Jim's way to approve a man that he believed was suitable to date one of his daughters.
Jim passed away last year during Covid-19 lockdowns and I attended his memorial service last weekend.
There were beautiful tributes by his daughters Tania and Michelle remembering such special memories with their father. I will always remember Jim whilst I'm out fishing. Rest in peace Jim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.