Camden Haven Cobras have gradually been building since 2019 in the combined Port Macquarie-Manning Valley hockey competitions.
With an eclectic blend of youth, experience, pace and poise the Cobras would fancy their chances of upsetting minor premier Taree Tigers in their women's Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final clash at Taree on Saturday.
This is the first year under the Mid North Coast umbrella a grand final has been played.
Last year it was cancelled on grand final day because of the statewide lockdown and before last year the women played in domestic - Manning and Hastings - competitions.
Camden Haven have never appeared in a hockey league decider after they missed out on semi-finals by a single point back in 2019.
They are the only team to beat Tigers - not once, but twice - this season although Camden Haven vice-captain Catherine Carroll didn't believe they would go into the match as favourites.
"We definitely feel like the underdogs because they've been premiers for a number of years in a row now," she said.
"One of their players Lara Watts is coming back after being selected in the Australian under-21 women's side last week over in Western Australia, so if she's in form we're going to have a challenge."
Both teams have registered 13 victories each this season and the Cobras progressed to the grand final with a nailbiting 2-1 win over Taree Sharks last weekend.
Emily Currey and captain Jodie Danvers found the back of the net which put the Camden Haven club into their first-ever grand final.
Currey and Danvers will again have important roles to play this weekend.
"We've got the speedy players and more experienced players like our defender Alison Wilson who is an experienced masters Australian player and Jodie is our captain and a great defender," Carroll said.
"Emily is a speedy, skilful striker up front."
Carroll welcomed the challenge of trying to bring the premiership trophy back up the Pacific Highway.
"We enjoy it and we play well down there," she said.
"It's part of the competition; we've had about half the games down there so we're used to it."
Saturday's match starts at 2.30pm.
