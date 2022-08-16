They could turn out to be the most important six points Port United has picked up all season.
Their back-to-back victories over Bellingen on Saturday and Sunday provided the Port Macquarie side with a bit more breathing space on the chasing pack.
Advertisement
A 2-1 win over the Bats was replicated with a comfortable 4-0 success 24 hours later that propelled the Green Bloods back into the Coastal Premier League Men's top six.
Assistant coach Tony Raymond admitted the two wins were "massive" for his side.
"This was our weekend where if we didn't get the results we needed, our season could have been over," he said.
"They're massive. We've still got four games in two weeks to play, so we've got more points to accumulate there, but this is a stepping stone for getting us up the ladder."
There has been a sense of Jekyll and Hyde about the team from Dixie Park on a number of occasions in 2022.
United's last month of football had been far from impressive with a 4-all draw with Sawtell the only point they had picked up from the previous four matches.
Before that though, they had won three matches from the previous four which included an impressive 5-1 hammering of ladder-leaders Coffs City United while they pushed second-placed Coffs Tigers all the way.
This weekend, third-place goes on the line when they host Macleay Valley this Saturday in arguably the club's biggest match of the season.
What United side will turn up?
And while they have previously done their best work as underdogs, they still harbour ambitions of a top four finish.
A win over Rangers would be another significant step towards achieving that.
"You don't win the season now; you win it in the finals, so we've just got to be consistent from now," Raymond said.
"It doesn't matter where we come; we're not going to come first or second and we understand that so we've just got to make sure we're in the top four.
"We don't have to beat teams 4-0. 1-0 is enough and we've just got to keep rolling now. We would like a top four position and if we win our next four games I believe we'll be there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.