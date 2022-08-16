We missed out this time, but we won't miss out in a few months' time.
That's the message being delivered by Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter after Newcastle Jets confirmed they would head to Coffs Harbour from Sunday for a week-long training camp.
The Jets, however, are believed to have agreed in principle to return to the southern part of the Mid North Coast in late-November.
They will be based in Forster for their three or four-day stay when the A-League Men's competition goes into a hiatus as a result of the FIFA World Cup.
"I'm looking at hosting them down there because we've never done anything down at Forster before," Mr Potter said.
"We've done Port Macquarie three or four times and I literally don't have an available venue for them in Port Macquarie at that time."
Social media blew up on Tuesday morning (August 16) when the Coastal Premier League announced a CPL Coffs All-Stars side would tackle the Jets in a pre-season friendly on August 25.
Some comments suggested the clubs from the southern part of the CPL zone - including Port United, Southern United, Port Saints, Macleay Valley, Taree Wildcats and Kempsey Saints - had been forgotten about.
And while Mr Potter admitted not all of the clubs were consulted, those that were had raised concerns about the logistics of the mid-week travel that would have been required at the business end of the season.
"We did get a late invitation to participate, but it would have been logistically difficult for some of the southern clubs to potentially travel to Coffs Harbour twice in three days," he said.
Mr Potter was also disappointed the team which will be made up from all six Coffs Harbour-based sides was being labelled under the Coastal Premier League banner.
"We're disappointed it's being promoted as Coastal Premier League representative team, but it's not. It's a North Coast Football representative side," he said.
The missed opportunity again shone the spotlight on the stalled football facility in Port Macquarie and the lack of high-class sporting fields in the Hastings.
"The latest on Thrumster is we're still waiting on the second round of NSW government Centre of Excellence funding which should open at any stage," Mr Potter said.
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher acknowledged professional sporting clubs such as the Jets would continue to bypass Port Macquarie until better facilities were built.
"Coffs have the facilities so the Jets will continue to go to Coffs because our facilities haven't been built yet," he said.
"It's a shame Port Macquarie still doesn't have the Thrumster facility up and running because it would be great to have our local teams play there.
"We might have missed out this time, but hopefully we won't miss out in a couple of months' time when the A-League goes into a World Cup hiatus."
