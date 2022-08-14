Port Macquarie News
Photos

Port Macquarie Pirates blitz Coffs Harbour Snappers to survive first 2022 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union semi-final

Paul Jobber
Updated August 14 2022 - 11:18am, first published 7:24am
Cameron Gray believes Port Macquarie Pirates 'have some plans' to upset Southern Cross University next week. Photo: Paul Jobber

Port Macquarie Pirates have booked a preliminary final showdown with Southern Cross University after a 36-19 win over Coffs Harbour Snappers at Stuart Park on Sunday (August 14).

Sports Journalist

