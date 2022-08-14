Port Macquarie Pirates have booked a preliminary final showdown with Southern Cross University after a 36-19 win over Coffs Harbour Snappers at Stuart Park on Sunday (August 14).
Pirates kept pace with the clock for the opening 20 minutes after a three-try blitz in the opening 12 minutes saw them jump out to an early 19-0 lead before they cruised to a five-tries-to-three victory.
Advertisement
Coach Cameron Gray said the opening blitz was part of a game plan to start fast and take full advantage of the Snappers' questionable fitness levels.
"We knew they probably weren't the fittest team around and we thought if we could get our confidence up and get our backs into the game we could light up the field and we did that," he said.
"We're still alive and we want to be on that bus to Oxley Oval in two weeks' time."
Winger Sam Begbie was a constant threat on the right wing while hooker Kye Marshall and left winger Rhys Martin were also impressive.
"We asked Kye to step up at the breakdown and he did that," Gray said.
Pirates will now tackle Southern Cross University next Saturday for the right to battle for premiership glory with Hastings Valley at Oxley Oval on August 27.
Their win could have come at a cost after Finn Marshall limped from the field after 25 minutes with a left leg injury.
The Port Macquarie side remain confident of causing a boilover up the M1 next weekend although the coach is aware they will need to be more clinical.
"We had about five or six opportunities down the left wing in the second half and we didn't nail all of those," Gray said.
"It's just about taking opportunities and being really clinical when we get the ball, but just staying hungry and staying in the fight."
Pirates could take advantage of Marlins' physical battle with the Vikings with the Port Macquarie side not afraid to give the ball some air.
Gray said his team are still climbing the mountain, but they are nearing the top.
"You can be up one day and down the next, but I'd say we're closer to the top now," he said.
"Marlins are going to be really tough and they stand in our way of scaling our Everest, but there's still a lot of work to do.
"Marlins are a great side and will probably be a bit sore after yesterday. It was a pretty Titanic struggle up at Oxley, but we're looking forward. We're full of respect for Marlins, but we've got some plans."
Advertisement
Snappers captain Chris Tonks admitted their slow start cost them the game, but they did score the final two tries of the contest.
"For 60 minutes we held them to 15 points and I was very proud of the boys for doing that," he said.
"They dug in and in the second half we put on a couple of points which was good to see, but it's a shit way to end the season."
Coffs Harbour weren't ready from the kick-off and Pirates made them pay which Tonks put down to a lazy attitude which could be traced right back to pre-season.
"You can't rock in (to training) a couple of weeks before the semi-finals and hope to win a comp," he said.
Advertisement
"You've got to win a comp in the pre-season, not the last three weeks of the regular season."
Snappers had already beaten Pirates at Stuart Park this season, but it was ultimately all for nothing.
"We've been on a run the last month or so, but it's no good beating [Pirates] at home in a round game when you can't beat them in a semi-final down here," Tonks said.
"They absolutely blitzed us in the first 20 and good on them too. They're a well-drilled side and a young side who get around the park well."
First grade: Port Macquarie Pirates 36 (tries: Jamieson Williams 2, Tim Williams, Sam Begbie, Thomas Wilmot. Goals: Sam Begbie 4/5; penalty goals: Sam Begbie 1/2) defeated Coffs Harbour Snappers 19 (tries: Jeffrey Iro, Zachary Cross, Blake Howie. Goals: Blake Southam 2/3)
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.