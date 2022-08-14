Port City Breakers overcame the late withdrawal of five-eighth Jake Hazard and second-rower Dan Dumas to account for a gallant Wauchope Blues 30-16 on Saturday (August 13).
It maintained their unbeaten 2022 Group 3 rugby league campaign, but it wasn't without the help of some of their next generation of players.
A handful of under-18 young guns stepped up and did a job with Ty-Jesse Brabant, Tyrone Flanagan, Billy Sprague, Josh Power and Daniel Cheeseman all impressing coach Richie Roberts.
Roberts admitted the win was sloppy, but he was also happy to come away with the victory.
"It was not overly impressive; a bit sloppy, although a win's a win," he said.
"If it wasn't for the under-18 kids who stepped up and did a job, we would have struggled. They didn't overplay their hand, they just used the next-man-up mentality and stuck to the game plan."
Not only was Port City's handling at times sub-par, their on-field discipline urgently needs to be addressed and Roberts knows they have to be better with the semi-finals fast approaching.
"That's what I touched on in the sheds," the coach said.
"If you want to be there when it counts, you need to fix up your discipline because you can't be playing catch-up footy in those kind of games. We've got to work on earning our wins and not just expecting to win."
Wauchope trailed 20-6 at half-time although co-coach Beau Kettle couldn't fault the effort of his side who matched it with the error-riddled Breakers in the second half.
"I don't feel their (the Breakers) performance was one of a team running first in the comp," he said.
"If things had have gone our way and we didn't make the silly mistakes we did, it would have been a whole different story."
While semi-finals are out of the equation for the Blues, the focus now was on finishing the season strongly. Kettle had never seen a club hit so hard with injuries.
They will welcome the end of their season in a couple of weeks' time.
"I've never seen so many injuries in the whole time I've been playing football; there's just injury after injury," Kettle said.
"Everyone really dug deep today and I know the score line doesn't reflect what we did, but I was really proud of the boys."
First grade: Port City Breakers 30 defeated Wauchope Blues 16
Reserve grade: Wauchope Blues 24 defeated Port City Breakers 14
Under-18s: Port City Breakers 60 defeated Wauchope Blues 16
Ladies league tag: Wauchope Blues 6 drew with Port City Breakers 6
