It's a tale of two rugby union clubs with a lot on the line when the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union semi-finals kick-off in Port Macquarie this weekend.
Minor premiers Hastings Valley know a win over Southern Cross University on Saturday will earn them another grand final at Oxley Oval, while a loss will see them tackle the winner of Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour.
Pirates, however, have no such luxury in their clash with the Snappers on Sunday at Stuart Park. Lose and they're out.
Urgency in the contest for the entire match will be integral as Pirates aim to walk the plank and prolong their season - something coach Cameron Gray is aware of.
"We have a propensity to drop off in parts of games, but we have a few incentives in play and we've got a lot to play for," he said.
"The attitude is good, we're down to earth, we rolled the Vikings at Oxley, but we got touched up at Stuart Park so we're pretty cognisant of the fact that you've got to be switched on for 80 minutes."
Gray acknowledged the loss to the Vikings at Stuart Park last week ultimately cost them a top-two berth and a second bite of the cherry.
They now have to progress through two sudden-death fixtures in order to navigate their way to the August 27 decider.
"We purposely played that game against the Vikings, even after we won at Oxley, to gain those points and we weren't good enough to finish second," Gray said.
"I've told the guys it's sudden-death. It doesn't phase us that we might have to go to Coffs next week if we earn the right to go up there.
"If we do that, we would have played well and earned that game against the Marlins or perhaps Vikings if Marlins get up."
Hastings Valley Vikings coach Hamish Mccormack said their final session on Thursday night was one of their better ones of the year.
They're primed and ready to go.
"Sometimes you can limp into finals, but I feel like we've got 23 blokes that are going to play first grade and another 23 that will play reserve grade that are all keen and ready to go," he said.
The 43-12 victory last Saturday over the Marlins will mean nothing come kick-off with both teams expected to be close to full-strength.
"I don't think either team would have been at their best last weekend so it's a totally new game this weekend," Mccormack said.
"We've got a pretty decent forward pack that we'll hope are all on our game to try and lay a platform for our backs."
Hastings Valley will welcome back scrum half Adam Mccormack who returns after missing the previous three matches.
"I think everyone's excited and can't wait to play a major semi on Oxley Oval to try and give ourselves the opportunity to play a grand final at home," the coach said.
"You can just tell the energy in the training all this week. I think everyone's got the same opinion - let's get to Saturday already."
Pirates and Vikings will also clash in the reserve grade major semi-final which will kick-off at 1.35pm.
Meanwhile, Kye Alpen and Nathan Swift will mark 100 games with the clubs in their respective grades.
