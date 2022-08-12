Port Macquarie News
Watch

Hastings Valley Vikings and Port Macquarie Pirates prepare for Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union semi-finals

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated August 12 2022 - 11:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hastings Valley Vikings winger Blake Goodridge heads for the tryline during a clash with Port Macquarie in July. Photo: Lighthouse Sports Photography

It's a tale of two rugby union clubs with a lot on the line when the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union semi-finals kick-off in Port Macquarie this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.