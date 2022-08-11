Port Macquarie News

Longboarding and logger titles at Australian Surfing Championships take centre stage at North Haven

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
August 11 2022
Attention turned to the Longboard and Logger Titles on Thursday (August 11) at North Haven Beach on day six of the Australian Surfing Championships.

