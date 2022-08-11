United effort to rescue man thrown overboard off Hastings River bar

A combined effort has saved a man's life after a boating incident off the Port Macquarie breakwall on Thursday (August 11).
A lifeguard, the Department of Primary Industries and Marine Rescue Port Macquarie came to man's rescue after waves knocked him out of his boat on a run-out tide about 11.30am.
Advertisement
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said the DPI boat picked up the man about 300 metres out to sea.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie responded by jet ski and a lifeguard paddled out to the scene.
Rescuers took control of the boat and brought it back to the Marine Rescue shed.
The man, who had a gash to his head, was brought back to the Town Green and was subsequently taken to hospital.
"It was a great job by all involved working together to save a life," Mr Davies said.
Mid North Coast lifeguard coordinator James Turnham acknowledged the combined efforts of rescuers.
The man was wearing an inflatable jacket at the time of the incident.
"If he didn't have that inflatable jacket on, it could have been a different story," Mr Turnham said.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.